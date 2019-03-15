Demetrio Alcocer, our devoted brother, passed away at the age of 61, March 3, 2019 at Villa Maria Care Center.
Demetrio Alcocer was born on July 1, 1957 in Santa Maria, California to Ramiro and Demetria Alcocer.
Demetrio attended local elementary schools in Santa Maria and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1975. He also attended Allan Hancock College and the local cosmetology school here in Santa Maria. Demetrio worked at The Clip Joint for many years.
Demetrio is lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters, Christina Freitas (George), Saul Alcocer (Mary Ellen), Luis Alcocer, Pete Alcocer (Alicia), Isaac Alcocer, Ivan O. Alcocer and Anna Marie Davie. Demetrio is survived by numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Demetrio was proceeded in death by his brother, Ramiro Jr., and his parents, Ramiro and Demetria Alcocer.
We will miss his silly one sided smile and his sense of humor. If you were very close to Demetrio, he probably had a silly nickname just for you. Demetrio was a humble, gentle and kind man. He did not want a formal funeral.
You are invited to his burial service which will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Phil Canipe officiating.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.