Deloris Maxine Philburn, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Santa Maria, California at the age of 89. Deloris was most known by her middle name Maxine. She was born in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Clarence and Lois McDonald on March 21, 1931 and was the youngest of 4 siblings.
Maxine grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from Fremont High School with the class of 1949. While in high school she was a member of the drill team. She moved to Santa Maria with her husband Arnie in 1963 after he accepted a job with the Boeing Company at Vandenberg AFB and has been a resident for 57 years. Maxine was a wonderfully supportive and devoted mother and homemaker. She worked for Columbia Records and the Santa Maria Times.
Maxine was loved and admired by all that knew her. She was extremely quick witted and had an amazing sense of humor. She was an excellent cook and loved spending time with friends and family on holidays, most notably Christmas, family celebrations and annual family vacations at Convict and June Lakes. She and her husband Arnie traveled extensively across the Continental United States, including Alaska and Canada, in their motorhome and had many fond memories and adventures to share.
Maxine is survived by her three children; daughter Lisa Ferrari and husband Ted (Santa Maria), sons Jon Pearson and wife Angelica (Grand Cayman Island), Dan Pearson and wife Justine (Santa Maria), loving grandchildren; Matthew, Allison, Gregory, Jacob, Dylan and Rocky, great grandchildren; Ari and Alexa and her loyal puppy Chloe. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Arnold “Arnie” Philburn (d. May 29, 2019), granddaughter Jasmine Pearson (d. August 7, 2018), brothers Carl and Jim McDonald, sister Patricia Broughton and parents Clarence and Lois McDonald.
A special thank you to her caregivers Amalia Ilban, Roxann Rodriquez, Dr. Brian Desmond and Dignity Hospice for their devoted and loving care.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maxine's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.