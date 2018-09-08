Delores Marie Riddering was born to William and Johanna Guntner on August 29, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, and baptized into the Forever Family of God at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Chicago.
“Dee” was married to Louis Riddering on May 27, 1950. She worked as a secretary at the CF&I Railroad in Chicago. Dee sold Avon, loved Bible distribution through Gideon's International, and sang in the praise team at church. Her faith and family were of utmost importance to her as well as her many close friendships.
She is survived by her children Wayne (DeDe) and Lynn (Jim) Mackereth; brother Bill, sister Terry (Tom); her grandchildren, Aaron (Faith), Ben (Shannon), Andrew (Hannah), Bethel (Derek), Abe (Hannah), Sara (Ben), Becky (Stephen), Sami (Kevin), Luke (Christina), Ryan (Jessie), Kati (Adam), Jenny (Barrett); great grandchildren, Kaleb, Keziah, Annah Lucia, Isabella, Jake, Jonas, Finnley, Oliver, Parker, Hudson, Owen, Daniel, Wyndsor, Seth, Hana, Hope, Titus, Jane, Joel, Adelaide, Karis, Aletheia, Kalina, Claire, Mark, Lucy, Asa, Asher, Judah, Cannon and Forest; foster children, Mila and Baby P as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Louis Riddering, son and daughter-in-law Mark and Sue Riddering.
She was called from this life to her eternal home in heaven on September 4, 2018, by our Lord Jesus Christ.
Dee will be greatly missed for her love of music, telling jokes and sharing her faith in her Savior. She will always be remembered for hosting family gatherings at the pool at Knollwood Village and for teaching all her friends how to play Rummikub.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gideon's International or Teen Challenge.
You are invited to view the burial at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at 10 am, and to the memorial luncheon at Giovanni's on Clark Avenue in Santa Maria after the service.
Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors
