On August 7, 2020, Delia Gomez Almaguer age 84 of Guadalupe took her final breath with her husband by her side. The gates of heaven opened and she entered into eternal life. Delia was born in Lemoore, California where she attended grade school and later graduated from Lemoore High School in 1954.
Delias love for sports was apparent in her younger years. She had a yearning passion and talent for softball. Delia was an excellent pitcher and hitter as well as a proud member of the Catholic Youth Organization. She was an active tennis player and president of the Gaelic Athletic Association. Delia always worked hard on and off the field. Delia excelled in her studies, earning academic honors and writing for her high school newspaper- The Tiger's Voice.
In 1958, Delia relocated to Guadalupe, California for work. There she met the love of her life, Frank T. Almaguer. Frank went off to serve in the Armed Forces, but this did not prevent the blossoming of an enduring and lasting love. A courtship continued throughout the duration of his service and many letters were exchanged between them. Upon Franks return in 1961, the couple wed on June 17th in Lemoore. Frank and Delia began their life together in Guadalupe, where they raised seven children. Delia worked in the home, caring for their children, cultivating faith, and welcoming many. She was a tremendous supporter of her children as members of the "Green Machine" band. She drove them to and from parades, concerts and performances. Delia coached their softball teams and even played as the pitcher in an adult league with her daughters. Delia was also an avid supporter of youth sports in the community. Together with Frank and their children, they began the Frank T. Almaguer Basketball Tournament, which ran over 35 years.
Delia had an immense love for her family. She enjoyed gatherings for the holidays, birthdays, or any special occasion. The love and dedication she possessed for her grandchildren was widely known to anyone that knew her. She was a proud Grandma and loved to talk about her grandkids to anyone who would listen. She was one of their biggest fans attending numerous sporting events, recitals, and school award ceremonies. She was at her happiest watching them excel in their passions. A lover of sports, she cheered for her San Francisco Giants and was a 49er faithful. She found joy in making one of her beloved rosaries, a good camping trip, shopping, eating out, and of course, indulging in her favorite treat- ice cream. Delia treasured family traditions, especially dyeing Easter eggs, decorating the Christmas tree, giving ornaments, and putting up the Nativity scene.
Delia was a woman of profound faith. She was a life-long devoted Catholic, attending Daily Mass until she was unable. She nurtured a sense of faith and belief in God among her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Delia had a deep devotion to Blessed Mary, Mother of God, praying the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet three times daily. Delia attended a weekly Medjugorje Prayer Group for many years and shared her faith any chance an opportunity presented itself. She was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, serving as a lector. Additionally, she was a member of the Guadalupanas, taught Catechism, and participated in the Parish Improvement Committee. She lived by the words of her Patron Saint, Padre Pio: "Pray, Hope, and Don't Worry". Delia will be remembered for the unconditional trust she placed in God, her fervent prayers for those she loved and strangers alike, and the living example of faithfulness she was to all.
Delia is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Frank T. Almaguer, and her seven children: Gloria Almaguer Rucobo (Danny), Gina Almaguer Sanchez, Frank B Almaguer (Adriana), Gerard Almaguer, Dominic Almaguer (Susie), Michelle Almaguer, and Jennifer Almaguer (Mark) all of Santa Maria, Ca. She is survived by her thirteen Grandchilden: Samuel Rucobo (Kindell), JNay Hawthorne, Shanelle Turcios (Alexander), Deboni Kernes (Victor), Michaela Rucobo- Lopez (Justin), Nicholas Almaguer, Sierra Sanchez, Noah Amido, Tyler Almaguer, Jenika Almaguer, Bella Almaguer, Terry Butler, and Daisy Almaguer. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Emily Ayala, Urijah Rucobo, Adalyn Grace Turcios, and Calvin Rucobo. In addition, Delia is survived by her sisters Angie Kelley and Dora Linder, and brother Frank Gomez, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents, John and Dolores Gomez, sister Gloria Gomez, and her brother John Gomez preceded Delia in death.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to those who helped care for Delia: the private care givers who worked in the home, the staff at Magnolia & Primrose Care Facility, and Central Coast Hospice.
Due to the current circumstances, a private Funeral Mass and Burial will take place.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Delia's memory to El Padrecito Ministries or Mission Hope Cancer Center.
