Delaine Kay "Corky" Verbryke

Delaine was born Geneva May Clay August 21, 1934 to Ira William and Effie Vanzo Clay in Okemah, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of six children. Her mother died when she was an infant. She was then adopted by Jack and Alma Finks and was known as Delaine Kay "Corky" Finks. Her Daddy Jack gave her the nickname "Corky" due to her corkscrew curls. She grew up in Oklahoma with her adopted brother Jack before moving to Santa Maria, California in the early 60's where she met and married Ronald Homer Verbryke. She taught first grade for a number of years in Orcutt and later volunteered at Valley Christian Academy.
Corky and Ron moved to Bunch, Oklahoma in the early 80's. They were active in their church and enjoyed spending time with family. While in Bunch, Corky established a sewing group that provided clothing for local underprivileged children. She moved to Muskogee after her husband died to be closer to her daughter. Corky never met a stranger and had many friends everywhere she went.
Corky passed away peacefully in her sleep August 7th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron Verbryke, her parents Ira and Effie Clay and Jack and Alma Finks, her brothers Calvin, Carl and Jack, and sisters, Joyce, Jeannie, and Geraldine. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Pamplin, her son Ron Verbryke and his wife Stacy, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held August 10, 2019 in Stillwell, Oklahoma.
