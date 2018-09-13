Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DeEtta Jane Boster, 93, of Santa Maria Ca. passed away peacefully in her home on September 10, 2018. DeEtta was born and raised here in the Santa Maria Valley living off of Main Street with her mother and father, Minnie and Manuel Souza.

She met the love of her life, Loris Ellsworth Boster and together they raised their three children while Loris farmed on the family ranch with her brother Wilbur Souza.

DeEtta loved boating and camping with her family and friends every weekend they could get away at Lake Nacimiento. Family was her number one priority as she loved her grandchildren and lived for the time they could spend together. She was also an active member of A to Z, The Minerva Club, as well as volunteering as a candy striper at the local hospitals. She devoted her life to caring for others in need of her love. She and her husband Loris were also blessed to enjoy many wonderful years of traveling the world together.

DeEtta is survived by her son, Jim Boster and wife Nancy, daughter Gayle Parker and husband Bill, as well as five grandchildren Matt Parker, Jacob Boster, Jessica Brown, Nick Boster and Kris Kersch. She is also survived by five great grandchildren: Olivia Brown, Tao Parker, Parker Brown, Maya Kersch, and Peyton Boster.

DeEtta was preceded in death by her husband Loris Boster, her daughter Jan Kersch, her grandson Bradley Parker and her brother Wilbur Souza.

A memorial service for DeEtta will be held Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Dudley Hoffman Chapel at 11 AM.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: DeEtta Jane Boster
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries