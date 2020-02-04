Debra J. Jones
On Tuesday, January 22, 2020, Debra J. Jones “Debbie”, our beloved wife and mother of two daughters and one step daughter, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 58.

Debra was born and raised in Santa Maria, CA, to James and Doris Charles. She attended Robert Bruce Elementary School, El Camino Jr. High School, Santa Maria High School and Allan Hancock College. Debra worked 20 years for the S.M.B.S.D. at Robert Bruce Elementary as a Computer Lab Technician. In 1984 she married Leonard “Chuck” Jones. They raised two daughters and one stepdaughter, Shannon, Stephanie and Heather.

Debra was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Doris; brothers, Phillip and Donald; and in-laws, Harvey Daniel, Eric Daniel and Terri Jones.

Debra is survived by her husband, Charles; daughters, Shannon, Stephanie and Heather Jones; grandchildren, Amaya, Alexander, Miranda, Adriana, Roman and Ashton; brother, Alan Tirrell and wife Carol; sister, Marie Kalfur and husband Robert; sister, Diana Whitener; brother and sister-in-laws, Christina Corbett, Edward and Violetta Daniel, Chester Daniel, La Rue Robinson, Denise Fernandez, Maurice Ford and David Daniel; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Debra's passion was for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the love and commitment to her family. She will be greatly missed, she made our family life complete. Debra loved the great outdoors, camping, fishing, hiking, fresh air, mountains, oceans and all of God's creation. They genuinely moved her soul.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at the Orcutt Presbyterian Church (993 Patterson Rd, Santa Maria, CA).

Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of

Lori Family Mortuary

Santa Maria, CA

(805) 922-5880

www.lorifamilymortuary.com

