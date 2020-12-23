Debra C. Stahl

Debi was born in Tucson, Arizona, March 30th 1953, to Frank and Dorthy Kent. She passed away surrounded by family on November 17th 2020, in Santa Maria.
Debi lived a life of servitude and love. She was humble, sweet natured, endlessly giving and helpful beyond expectation. She was the biggest encourager and cheerleader, always ready to be the underdog's #1 fan.
She was very musically gifted. With a love for lyrics and singing she started a band when she was in her late teens with her then fiancé, Richard. She continued singing throughout her life, blessing many churches with her love of worship music. Her children remember falling asleep to the sound of her singing worship music while doing the dishes each night.
She was a constant reminder of God's unconditional love and grace, even as she faced dark and trying times. Debi would always be the first to ask how you were doing and would always remind you that she loved you at the end of a visit or call.
She took the teachings of Jesus to heart, had childlike faith in God, never questioned what she didn't understand, and forgave tirelessly. In May of 2020, Debi was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. Initially given 3 months to live, Debi fought through pain and chemo, and her tumor shrank. She passed the 3 month mark happily, celebrating each day as a victory over the cancer until she knew it was okay to stop fighting and rest.
Debi left us with a legacy of kindness and compassion, perseverance and gratitude, undying and unconditional love.
She was, undoubtedly, welcomed into eternity by her sisters Judi and Joyce, brother Frank, son Doug, and loving parents Frank and Dorthy. She leaves behind, and is missed by, daughters Lacy and Crystal, grandson Tim, and her sweet granddaughter “Delightful Delilah”, as she would call her.
As we remember Debi, we take what she humbly taught us to heart: to love fiercely, to hug each other often, to pray daily, to live knowing each day is a new beginning, to persevere through pain and find joy in all trials.
