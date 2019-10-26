Deborah Kay Richardson passed away peacefully in her home after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday, October 22nd 2019. Debbie was born in Williamsport, PA on May 17th 1948 to late parents Louise Gottschall and Jack Gibbon of PA. She grew up with 5 siblings; Carl Gibbon of PA, Ray Gottschall of CA, Drew Gottschall of PA, Marie Gottschall of PA, and Lottie Lewis of OH.
Debbie moved to Lompoc in 1988, with sons Kenneth Richardson and Aaron Richardson, and instantly fell in love with the small town charm and sense of community Lompoc had to offer. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, and attended every Flower Festival, Spring Arts Festival, and parade Lompoc celebrated despite being wheelchair bound for a majority of her life. Debbie took pride in being recognized as the “Hat Lady” of Lompoc. Despite progressing MS, Debbie managed to successfully raise her sons Ken and Aaron, as well as her only grandchild Carena. She also leaves behind two great grandchildren; Ella and Hannah. Debbie will be severely missed by her family and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to The MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.
