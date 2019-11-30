Deborah "Debi" King, 63, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in Santa Maria. She was born December 9, 1955 in San Bernardino, CA. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1973. Her greatest joy was the birth of her beautiful daughter Christi. She worked for many years in the grocery and restaurant business. She had a gift and passion for animals and treated her own like family. She was very creative and could fix and make anything she put her mind to. She could light up a room or a whole restaurant with her personality, her laugh, her smile and her kindness. If you met her once you would never forget her due to the impact she made on your life and heart.
She is survived by her father Claude King, her son in law Rudy Davila, her grandsons Steven Davis and Daniel Davila, her sister Kathy Jaurigue and her brother in law Steve Jaurigue, her nieces Marisa Maquinalez and Kathryn Alexander (Roy), and her nephew Mark Jaurigue.
She was preceded in death by her mother Gwendolyn King and her father John Harmon, her beloved daughter Christi and her grandson Alex Davila.
A celebration of her life will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, December 7th at Rotary Centennial Park 2625 S College Drive.
