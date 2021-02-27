Deborah passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on September 8, 1955 in Santa Maria, California. Deborah enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, on the weekends she would go to church and enjoy the beach. Deborah spent most of her time with her son Ronnie, daughter in-law Rachel and her grandchildren Faith and Noah.
Deborah is survived by her son Ronnie (Rachel), her sisters Isabel and Marylouise (Sam), her brother David (Kim), numerous nieces and nephews and her grandchildren.
Deborah was preceded in death by her loving parents Flora and Paul, and her brother John.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Please join us at 1:00 pm at the gravesite in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
