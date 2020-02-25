Our sweet angel Debbie L. Smith was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Debbie was a loving wife to Jerry Smith for 40 years, she was a dedicated banking professional serving the community of Santa Maria for over 35 years. Her charitable work included being a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church as well as an active Elk (1538) member. She lived her life with true and abundant kindness, love, and generosity. She loved being surrounded by family; her mom, siblings and extended family & friends. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughter and son. Debbie's spirit of love and kindness to all she encountered was like no other. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished by all that knew and loved her.