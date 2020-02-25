Debbie L. Smith
Our sweet angel Debbie L. Smith was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Debbie was a loving wife to Jerry Smith for 40 years, she was a dedicated banking professional serving the community of Santa Maria for over 35 years. Her charitable work included being a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church as well as an active Elk (1538) member. She lived her life with true and abundant kindness, love, and generosity. She loved being surrounded by family; her mom, siblings and extended family & friends. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughter and son. Debbie's spirit of love and kindness to all she encountered was like no other. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished by all that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father John L. Silva. She is survived by her husband Jerry Smith, her son Jeremiah Smith and his wife Dawnette, her granddaughter Yvette Smith, her mom Guadalupe De Leon Silva, brother John T. Silva, sisters: Linda Silva, Yvonne Guzman, Lulu Sedillo and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 4:00PM followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00PM in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020. Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:30AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

