{{featured_button_text}}

Yulia Krashennaya, 40, resident of Berkeley, CA passed away September 2, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

To plant a tree in memory of Yulia Krashennaya as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load entries