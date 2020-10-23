You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Laurence Bates
0 entries

William Laurence Bates

October 20, 2020

  • 0

William Laurence Bates, 83, of Arroyo Grande passed away on October 20th 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of William Bates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News