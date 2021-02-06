William A. “Bill” Hares, 86, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away February 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Wiliam Hares as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries