Try 1 month for 99¢

Ward G. Caldwell, Jr., 79, of Paso Robles, CA passed away October 28, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ward G. Caldwell, Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries