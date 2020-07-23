W. Clayton Nielsen
W. Clayton Nielsen

July 20, 2020

W. Clayton Nielsen, 97, of Santa Maria, passed away July 20, 2020 . Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

www.magnermaloney.com

