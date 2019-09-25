{{featured_button_text}}

Viola Price, 94, of Arroyo Grande, passed away September 20, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

Oct 5
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 5, 2019
1:00PM
Harvest Church
124 W Branch St.
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
