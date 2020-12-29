You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victoria C. Hernandez
0 entries

Victoria C. Hernandez

December 23, 2020

  • 0

Victoria C. Hernandez, 87, of Nipomo passed away on December 23rd 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of Victoria Hernandez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News