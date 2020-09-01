You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victor J. Evans
0 entries

Victor J. Evans

August 30. 2020

  • 0

Victor J. Evans, 97, of Santa Maria, passed away August 30, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of

Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of Victor Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News