{{featured_button_text}}

Vicente Alvarez Murillo, 49, of Santa Maria, passed away December 8, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

To send flowers to the family of Vicente Murillo, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Service information

Dec 13
Funeral Mass
Friday, December 13, 2019
11:00AM
St. Marys Catholic Church
414 E. Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Vicente's Funeral Mass begins.
Dec 13
Burial
Friday, December 13, 2019
12:30PM
Santa Maria District Cemetery
1501 S. College Drive
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Vicente's Burial begins.

Tags

Load entries