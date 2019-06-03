Vernetta J. Fenstemaker, 92, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away May 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Most Popular
-
5 sex offenders arrested in Santa Maria enforcement operation
-
Sebastian Steven Zamudio
-
Santa Maria's Jose Balderas faces undefeated Julio Garcia at Soboba Casino on Saturday
-
Armlifting: Pioneer Valley teacher Riccardo Magni brings home four medals from Russia
-
Righetti grad Stevie Wisz's courageous battle against heart disease documented by ESPN
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
- Updated
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.