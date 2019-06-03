{{featured_button_text}}

Vernetta J. Fenstemaker, 92, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away May 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

