{{featured_button_text}}

Vera Cuellar Meraz, 96, of Santa Maria, passed away December 11, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

To send flowers to the family of Vera Meraz, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, December 20, 2019
11:00AM
St. Patricks Catholic Church
501 Fair Oaks Avenue
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Vera's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Load entries