Velma Rose Schaller, age 87. Passed away May 12, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Velma Schaller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

