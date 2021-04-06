Velia Vander Plate, age 96. Passed away March 30, 2021. Resident of Arroyo Grade, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

