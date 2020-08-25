You have permission to edit this article.
Ulysses Jonathan Ferrer
Ulysses Jonathan Ferrer

August 19, 2020

Ulysses Jonathan Ferer, 25, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away August 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

