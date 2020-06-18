Timothy P. Conklin
Timothy P. Conklin

June 2, 2020

Timothy P. Conklin, 48, of Santa Maria, passed away June 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

