Thomas 'Tom' Palmquist, 88, of Los Osos, passed away October 20, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Celebrate
the life of: Thomas "Tom" Palmquist
