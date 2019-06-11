{{featured_button_text}}

Thelma Luella Trueg, 87, of Grover Beach, passed away June 7, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Thelma Luella Trueg
