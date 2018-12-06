Try 1 month for 99¢

Sylvia Mary Gillard, 78, of Santa Maria, passed away December 6, 2018 in Inglewood, CA. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Celebrate
the life of: Sylvia Mary Gillard
