Susan Elizabeth English, 67, resident of Los Alamos, CA passed away October 28, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

the life of: Susan Elizabeth English
