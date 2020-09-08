You have permission to edit this article.
Susan Arredondo
Susan Arredondo

September 2, 2020

Susan Arredondo, 63, of Grover Beach, passed away Sept. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

