Susan A. Couch
0 entries

Susan A. Couch

December 19, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Susan A. Couch, 67, of Santa Maria, passed away December 19, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Couch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News