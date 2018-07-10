Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Steve Macy, 68, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away July 9, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Steve Macy
