Stanley E. Wieman
Stanley E. Wieman

November 3, 2020

Stanley E. Wieman, 99, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 3, 2020. Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, Santa Barbara.

