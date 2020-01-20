You have free articles remaining.
Shirley P. Osterman, 93, of Oceano, passed away January 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.
To send flowers to the family of Shirley Osterman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
New Life Community Church
990 James Way
Pismo Beach, CA 93449
990 James Way
Pismo Beach, CA 93449
Guaranteed delivery before Shirley's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.