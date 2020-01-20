Shirley P. Osterman
Shirley P. Osterman

January 15, 2020

Shirley P. Osterman, 93, of Oceano, passed away January 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

Service information

Feb 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
New Life Community Church
990 James Way
Pismo Beach, CA 93449
