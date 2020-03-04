Shirley McCoy Evans
0 entries

Shirley McCoy Evans

February 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shirley McCoy Evans, 99, of Arroyo Grande, passed away February 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Evans, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News