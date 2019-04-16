Shirley Beatrice Wilder, 98, resident of Santa Maria, Ca passed away April 16, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
