Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Shigeo Henmi, 93, of Arroyo Grande, passed away September 19, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Shigeo Henmi
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries