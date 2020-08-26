You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santiago Pablo Mendez Villagomez
0 entries

Santiago Pablo Mendez Villagomez

August 24, 2020

  • 0

Santiago Pablo Mendez Villagomez , 82, of Santa Maria, CA passed Away August 24, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. 55ttp://www.morenomortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Santiago Villagomez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News