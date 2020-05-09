Roy Wheeler
May 1, 2020

Roy Wheeler, a resident of New Cuyama, passed away on May 1st, 2020, at the age of 76. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

