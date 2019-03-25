Try 3 months for $3

Rose Theresa Villegas, 86, of Santa Maria, passed away March 24, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Rose Theresa Villegas
