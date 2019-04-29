{{featured_button_text}}

Rose B. Eckes, 87, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 26, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Mortuary. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Rose B. Eckes
