Try 3 months for $3

Rosalina Morales Hernandez, 69, of Santa Maria, passed away March 22, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Rosalina Morales Hernandez
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries