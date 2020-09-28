You have permission to edit this article.
Rosalia G. Garces
Rosalia G. Garces

September 24, 2020

Rosalia G. Garces, 99, of Grover Beach passed away September 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

