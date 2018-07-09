Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Rosa Maria Moreno, 61, of Santa Maria, passed away July 7, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Celebrate
the life of: Rosa Maria Moreno
