Rosa Castillo, 76, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away April 14, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Rosa Castillo
