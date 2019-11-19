{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald R. Olson, C.P.A., 76, of Arroyo Grande, passed away November 18, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

