Try 1 month for 99¢

Ronald E. Vaughan, 71, of Nipomo, passed away November 9, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ronald E. Vaughan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries