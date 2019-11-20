{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald E. Enos, 56, of Santa Maria, passed away November 5, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Enos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load entries